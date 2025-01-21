Wolves defender Doherty on Chelsea defeat: We were never at the races

Wolves defender Matt Doherty was not happy with their display against Chelsea.

The Premier League relegation strugglers were beaten 3-1 away from home at Stamford Bridge.

Despite scoring a goal, Doherty was ultimately unable to help his team get anything from the contest.

He stated post-game to Sky Sports: "Everyone knows about Chelsea's quality. For me it kind of felt like we weren't at the races at the start.

“There were periods in the game where we were pressing well and looked like we might do something, but not for long enough.

"Against every team in the Premier League you have to be on it for 90 minutes and I just thought tonight there were too many times where we weren't on it."