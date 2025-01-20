Tribal Football
Most Read
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool

Wolves boss Pereira: Chelsea exposed our problems

Paul Vegas
Wolves boss Pereira: Chelsea exposed our problems
Wolves boss Pereira: Chelsea exposed our problemsAction Plus
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira had no complaints after their defeat at Chelsea on Monday night.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke struck the goals for Chelsea, with Matt Doherty scoring for Wolves on halftime.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pereira said: "We faced a strong team with players that one against one can create chances. We started the game not in the way that I like. We defended too much in the low block.

"We concede two goals in set pieces and a goal that we cannot concede. We need to improve tactical maturity.

"The worst moment of our game is when we are defending in the last third. When we are defending in front of our box, this is a problem for us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesChelsea
Related Articles
Maresca delighted as Chelsea defeat Wolves
Chelsea close to agreeing a £17M deal for Strasbourg teenager
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection