Wolves boss Pereira: Chelsea exposed our problems

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira had no complaints after their defeat at Chelsea on Monday night.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke struck the goals for Chelsea, with Matt Doherty scoring for Wolves on halftime.

Pereira said: "We faced a strong team with players that one against one can create chances. We started the game not in the way that I like. We defended too much in the low block.

"We concede two goals in set pieces and a goal that we cannot concede. We need to improve tactical maturity.

"The worst moment of our game is when we are defending in the last third. When we are defending in front of our box, this is a problem for us."