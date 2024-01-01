Chelsea manager Maresca: Chilwell situation delicate

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked about his preferred position for defender Ben Chilwell.

The left-back is capable of operating in midfield, which Maresca was asked to address in pre-season.

Admitting that he saw Chilwell as a defender, he stated: "Chilly is a left-back, for sure. I see him as I've always seen him like a left full-back."

Asked if he could play an inverted full-back role, he added: "His situation is a bit delicate in terms of we are trying to find a solution for him in terms of position. But he probably needs a bit of time. Delicate in terms of finding the right position for him.

"We want players that can perform 100 per cent and for sure in these two or three weeks, Malo and Reece can both do the work required of them and both finish with more assists or more dangerous in the way they were being used in the past because in that position they are good enough to make last passes because their quality, they are both very good."