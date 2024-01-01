Tribal Football
Chelsea want to sell injury prone defender in summer sale

Chelsea's top candidates to be sold this summer are said to include Ben Chilwell.

The Bleus are pushing to clear out a lot of high earners and players that can fetch good transfer fees.

Considering they have been splashing over £1 billion on transfer fees, they must recoup that spending.

According to The Athletic, Chilwell is now 27 and seen as one who can be sold.

New boss Enzo Maresca would like to use him, but is aware that Chilwell has injury issues that mean he is not always reliable.

However, the England international's injury record means he will also fetch a lower transfer fee.

