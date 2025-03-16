Tribal Football
Chelsea management planning eight-player summer sale
Chelsea management planning eight-player summer sale
Chelsea management are preparing for a major clearout this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that seven or eight players could leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

This will include several players who are currently on loan, like Kepa Arrizabalaga (Bournemouth) and Axel Disasi (Aston Villa).

Chelsea's priority in terms of new signings will be a striker - and also a winger. The Blues are close to reaching a deal with Sporting CP for young pair Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo.

The English giants currently has Nicolas Jackson, 23, as their first choice for the position.

Among others, the names Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Victor Osimhen (Napoli/Galatasaray), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) have all been mentioned as targets for Chelsea ahead of the summer market.

 

