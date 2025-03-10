RB Leipzig's Rose reveals that Villa loanee Nedeljkovic is part of his future plans

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has hinted that Aston Villa loanee Kosta Nedeljkovic is in the club's long-term plans as they look to keep him this summer.

The 19-year-old had made a total of two starts and eight substitute outings in all competitions for Villa before making the move to the Bundesliga during the winter transfer window. Leipzig hold an option to buy Nedeljkovic for a fee of over £12M despite the teenager making the move to Villa after they secured him from Serbian giants Crvena zvezda just a year ago.

As reported by Birmingham Mail, Rose spoke to reports about the Serbia international’s future which looks likely to be in Germany.

"He gives Leipzig things that we were still looking for in the squad. Rock solid, technically good, hard working and fighting full-back with great speed who still has great potential for development and yes, I would trust myself to actually throw the boy in from the start.

"We are in the middle of a change that we have been initiating for two years. Kosta is part of it, the boy will be good."

If Leipzig activate their £12M buy option for the player then Villa will make a £4M profit and with Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa and Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi ahead of him in the same position it may be best for both parties to agree a move to the Bundesliga side who are currently challenging for a European spot.