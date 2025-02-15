Atletico Madrid convinced signing Chelsea striker Jackson

Atletico Madrid are convinced they can bring Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson back to Spain.

The Sun says Atletico are eyeing an end-of-season move for the Senegal international.

And Atletico have been informed they can prise Jackson away for €55m.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are also after the player, though Atletico are viewed as favourites in any potential race.

Jackson is in his second season at Chelsea after leaving Villarreal for the Blues in 2023.