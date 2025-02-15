Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis

Atletico Madrid convinced signing Chelsea striker Jackson

Paul Vegas
Atletico Madrid convinced signing Chelsea striker Jackson
Atletico Madrid convinced signing Chelsea striker JacksonAction Plus
Atletico Madrid are convinced they can bring Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson back to Spain.

The Sun says Atletico are eyeing an end-of-season move for the Senegal international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Atletico have been informed they can prise Jackson away for €55m.

 Aston Villa and Newcastle are also after the player, though Atletico are viewed as favourites in any potential race.

Jackson is in his second season at Chelsea after leaving Villarreal for the Blues in 2023.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJackson NicolasAtl. MadridChelseaAston VillaNewcastle UtdVillarrealLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid interested in Chelsea striker Jackson
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne