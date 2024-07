Chelsea and Villa agree fee for Kellyman

Chelsea are a step away from signing Aston Villa midfielder Omari Kellyman.

The two clubs have agreed a fee for the teen.

Villa have accepted a £19m offer from Chelsea for Kellyman, who will now discuss personal terms with the Blues.

There is a confidence the player will quickly agree a contract and pass his medical this week.

The 18-year-old will reportedly sign a five- or six-year deal should an agreement. Kellyman made six senior appearances for Villa last season.