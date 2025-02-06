Tribal Football
Most Read
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...
Man Utd interested in a £25M move for Flamengo right-back Franca
Lecce president Sticchi Damiani on Dorgu's sale: Man Utd said 'now or never'

Chelsea make key decision over Santos future

Paul Vegas
Chelsea make key decision over Santos future
Chelsea make key decision over Santos futureAction Plus
Chelsea have informed Andrey Santos he is a required player.

The Brazilian youngster is on-loan this season at Chelsea's French partners Strasbourg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Santos' form has brought him to the attention of the likes PSG and Bayern Munich this term.

However, Chelsea management are insisting their young midfielder is a long-term prospect for the club.

Santos will return to London this summer and be added to the Chelsea squad for season 2025/26.

This term, the youngster has scored seven goals from midfield in 19 games for Strasbourg.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSantos AndreyChelseaStrasbourgPSGBayern MunichLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa chief Monchi confirms interest in Felix and Asensio
Brighton agree Barco sale to Strasbourg as Sevilla loan to end
Strasbourg coach Rosenior: The Brazilian World Cup winner I call Chelsea loanee Santos after