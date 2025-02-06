Chelsea make key decision over Santos future

Chelsea have informed Andrey Santos he is a required player.

The Brazilian youngster is on-loan this season at Chelsea's French partners Strasbourg.

Santos' form has brought him to the attention of the likes PSG and Bayern Munich this term.

However, Chelsea management are insisting their young midfielder is a long-term prospect for the club.

Santos will return to London this summer and be added to the Chelsea squad for season 2025/26.

This term, the youngster has scored seven goals from midfield in 19 games for Strasbourg.