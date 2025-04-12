Chelsea lose well over 1bn over past two seasons, but PSR...?

Chelsea have reportedly posted massive losses for the past two years since the sale of the club.

The Times says the owners of Chelsea have lost well over £1bn over the past two years after taking over the club from Roman Abramovich.

It's been revealed the club's parent company, 22 Holdco Ltd, suffered losses of £445.5m last season following a £653m shortfall the year prior.

However in contrast, Chelsea posted a profit for season 2023/24 of £129.6m. The difference is explained by the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, which cannot be logged as income in the parent company's books.

Among the claims is the world record £200m sale of the women's team to their own company, BlueCo, and also the sales of two hotels. Such sales are recorded by PSR, but not in standard accounting practices.