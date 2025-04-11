Maresca admits Ipswich pose threat in Chelsea showdown

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca remains cautious of the challenge Ipswich Town presents ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Both teams arrive at Stamford Bridge with differing goals — the Blues are pushing for a Champions League spot, while the Tractor Boys are battling to avoid relegation.

"It will be a tough game, no doubt," Maresca told the media.

"In this moment, any team you face is complicated. No matter if it's Southampton, Ipswich or Leicester City, because they want to show themselves and finish in the right way. They don't like to lose games, so it will be tough.

"We have seven games, all of them very difficult. The first one is Ipswich and hopefully we can get the three points."

Chelsea currently sit fourth with 53 points, while Ipswich find themselves in 18th place, 12 points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining.