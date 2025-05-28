Chelsea draw up plans for Strasbourg star Emegha

Chelsea chiefs have big plans for Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha.

Voetbal International says Chelsea management are delighted with the Dutchman's progress with French partners Strasbourg.

While plans are underway to sign Emegha, Chelsea would prefer he remain another year with Strasbourg under Liam Rosenior before bringing him to London in 2026.

The player has been offered a 6-year contract by Chelsea, with the intention for him to stay another season in France, and then move to Chelsea and compete for a first team place.

Emegha scored 14 goals last season for Strasbourg, finishing seventh in the Ligue 1 top scorers' charts. The 22-year-old's performances significantly contributed to the French club finishing seventh, which, thanks to Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Cup, saw them qualify for the Europa Conference League play-offs.

For now, Emegha is tied to Strasbourg on a contract to 2028.