Chelsea locked in talks with Aston Villa for Kellyman

Chelsea are locked in talks with Aston Villa for Omari Kellyman.

The Telegraph says Villa will be reluctant sellers, but will part with the 18 year-old for £20m.

Villa lost Carney Chukwuemeka two summers ago to Chelsea.

The two clubs are now discussing a fee for attacking midfielder Kellyman.

Any deal will be struck independent of Ian Maatsen's £37.5 switch from Chelsea to Villa Park.