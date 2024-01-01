Atletico Madrid table cash bid for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have put in a shock bid for a Chelsea talisman this week.

The La Liga club have tabled an offer worth around £19.8 million to sign Conor Gallagher.

The midfielder is one who Chelsea are prepared to sell, but for a fee roughly double that amount.

Per Ben Jacobs, Atleti believe they can convince Gallagher to sign, even though he is happy at Chelsea.

He is also being linked to Tottenham and Aston Villa, although he may prefer Atleti to these clubs.

Chelsea would be happy with a sale abroad, as he would not be playing against them in the Premier League.