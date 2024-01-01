Villa agree Maatsen fee with Chelsea

Aston Villa have agreed a fee to sign defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

The youngster, who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, still has to agree to the move.

Per the BBC, the 22-year-old will cost Villa anywhere from £35 million and £40 million.

The Blues are set to receive a mega fee for a player who is not in their long term plans.

While Maatsen is highly rated within the club’s youth setup, the fee they can receive for him is hugely beneficial.

Chelsea will likely pursue a deal for Jhon Duran from Villa in the coming weeks.