Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Villa agree Maatsen fee with Chelsea

Villa agree Maatsen fee with Chelsea
Villa agree Maatsen fee with Chelsea
Villa agree Maatsen fee with ChelseaAction Plus
Aston Villa have agreed a fee to sign defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

The youngster, who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, still has to agree to the move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per the BBC, the 22-year-old will cost Villa anywhere from £35 million and £40 million.

The Blues are set to receive a mega fee for a player who is not in their long term plans.

While Maatsen is highly rated within the club’s youth setup, the fee they can receive for him is hugely beneficial.

Chelsea will likely pursue a deal for Jhon Duran from Villa in the coming weeks.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaatsen IanAston VillaChelseaDortmundBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa want Chelsea pair in Duran deal
Borussia Dortmund attempt to low-ball Chelsea with Maatsen offer
Borussia Dortmund hit by Maatsen transfer blow