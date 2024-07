Villa days away from announcing deal for Chelsea fullback Maatsen

Aston Villa could confirm the signing of Chelsea fullback Ian Maatsen before Monday.

The Birmingham Mail says Villa have had a £37.5m offer for Maatsen accepted by Chelsea.

The Holland international has also agreed personal terms over a six-year contract.

Maatsen helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final last season during his six month loan.

Dortmund were keen to hold onto the defender, but couldn't match Villa's spending power.