Aston Villa mull over Joao Felix move as Chelsea seek to offload

Aston Villa are reportedly seeking to reignite their interest in Chelsea playmaker Joao Felix with the West London club willing to cut their losses and sell in the summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Unai Emery’s side retain an interest in the 25-year-old who joined AC Milan on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Felix showed initial promise in Italy, scoring on his debut, but his performance have since dipped and the Serie A giants have ruled out signing him permanently.

Chelsea, who brought him in for a reported fee of €52 million as part of their financial restructuring, are now looking to move him on.

The Portugal international is currently with his national team, but failed to make it off the bench in their 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat to Denmark on Thursday.