Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven return
Man Utd set £50M price tag for Hojlund as swap deal for Napoli's Osimhen becomes clear

Bournemouth eager to deal in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth eager to deal in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa
Bournemouth eager to deal in Chelsea goalkeeper KepaAction Plus
Bournemouth are ready to deal in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa is currently on-loan for the season at Dean Court, where he has established himself as Bournemouth's No1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Telegraph says Cherries management have seen enough and are eager to secure the Spaniard to an outright transfer.

Kepa has a year to run on his current deal.

If an agreement with Chelsea cannot be struck, Bournemouth will turn to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArrizabalaga KepaKelleher CaoimhinBournemouthChelseaLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool intensify pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Kerkez
Iraola pushing Bournemouth to close deal for Liverpool keeper Kelleher
Carragher: Is Palmer trapped at Chelsea?