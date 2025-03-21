Bournemouth eager to deal in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa

Bournemouth are ready to deal in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa is currently on-loan for the season at Dean Court, where he has established himself as Bournemouth's No1.

The Telegraph says Cherries management have seen enough and are eager to secure the Spaniard to an outright transfer.

Kepa has a year to run on his current deal.

If an agreement with Chelsea cannot be struck, Bournemouth will turn to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.