Chelsea line up January transfer offer on Alex Scott

Chelsea are ready to test Bournemouth's resolve over keeping Alex Scott for the rest of the 2026/27 season with a January transfer bid.

The Blues actively pursued a move for the England U21 international during the summer transfer window, but Bournemouth stood firm, with Marco Rose thanking the club owners for not selling his midfield star.

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Bournemouth were also looking to secure a fee in the region of £100M, which was above Chelsea's budget, prior to selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125M.

Despite missing out on a deal for him ahead of the new campaign, Chelsea are undeterred in their interest, and reports from TEAMtalk claim they will file a January offer, to get ahead of possible rivals next summer.

With a contract in place until 2028, Bournemouth remain in a strong negotiating position over Scott's possible exit, but Chelsea are unlikely to go above £75M.

Bournemouth may also prefer to wat until the end of 2026/27 with ex-Cherries boss Andoni Iraola also eyeing him for a move to Liverpool.