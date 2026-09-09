Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Yaya Toure hails new era for African coaches before Champions League bow

Scholes tears into Cunha's role in Man Utd's attack: We don’t really know what he is...

Maresca: Fatherhood has made Haaland a complete person

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Yaya Toure speaks of 'new era' for African coaches ahead of Champions League debut

Messi reportedly close to completing purchase of Spanish second-tier club Eldense

Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Champions League: Dates, draws & more

Chelsea line up January transfer offer on Alex Scott

Bournemouth star Alex Scott.
Bournemouth star Alex Scott.Profimedia

Chelsea are ready to test Bournemouth's resolve over keeping Alex Scott for the rest of the 2026/27 season with a January transfer bid.

The Blues actively pursued a move for the England U21 international during the summer transfer window, but Bournemouth stood firm, with Marco Rose thanking the club owners for not selling his midfield star.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bournemouth were also looking to secure a fee in the region of £100M, which was above Chelsea's budget, prior to selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125M.

Despite missing out on a deal for him ahead of the new campaign, Chelsea are undeterred in their interest, and reports from TEAMtalk claim they will file a January offer, to get ahead of possible rivals next summer.

With a contract in place until 2028, Bournemouth remain in a strong negotiating position over Scott's possible exit, but Chelsea are unlikely to go above £75M.

Bournemouth may also prefer to wat until the end of 2026/27 with ex-Cherries boss Andoni Iraola also eyeing him for a move to Liverpool.

Mentions
Alex ScottChelseaBournemouthFootball transfersPremier League

Related Articles

Sources: Bournemouth preparing for fresh Chelsea approach for Alex Scott

Marco Rose thanks Bournemouth owner for not selling Kroupi and Scott

Bournemouth send clear message to Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool: Scott is not for sale!