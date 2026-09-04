Sources: Bournemouth preparing for fresh Chelsea approach for Alex Scott

Bournemouth are expecting Chelsea to revive their interest in Alex Scott after the London club actively pursued the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

There was significant interest in Scott over the summer, with the player himself open to the possibility of taking on a new challenge.

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However, Bournemouth maintained a firm stance over his valuation. The club believe Scott is heading towards the £100 million bracket, in line with the level of fees seen for other Premier League midfielders this summer.

Chelsea remained in regular contact over a potential deal but never indicated they were prepared to meet that valuation.

Scott was regarded as a top target, but Chelsea were forced to explore alternatives as the likelihood of Enzo Fernandez leaving for Manchester City increased.

They believed they had identified an ideal replacement in Lamine Camara, only for that deal to collapse on deadline day and leave Chelsea scrambling for alternatives.

It has since emerged that Sander Berge, Lucas Bergvall and James Garner were among the midfielders considered as potential back-up options.

However, with Fernandez eventually completing a £125 million move to Manchester City, Chelsea ended the window with one fewer midfield option than planned.

Internally, Chelsea are maintaining a calm stance over the situation. Nevertheless, the club are expected to make a significant midfield signing in 2027.

Whether that comes in January or during next summer's transfer window is likely to depend on how circumstances develop over the coming months.

Bournemouth sources, meanwhile, expect further contact from Chelsea regarding Scott.

The additional time should allow Chelsea to map out their next approach more clearly and determine the best way to structure a deal for the midfielder.

Given the level of attention Chelsea have already given to Scott, Bournemouth will be prepared for renewed contact. However, they will continue to push for a fee that reflects what they regard as his market value, particularly in light of the significant sums Premier League clubs have paid for midfielders recently.