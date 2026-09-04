Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man United

Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down Arteta

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Most read on Flashscore News

Richarlison left out of Spurs' 25-man squad list as Premier League exit looms

Martinelli moves to Saudi giants Al Hilal after seven years with Arsenal

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Spurs exit, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Transfer window winners and losers: What £3.49 billion bought in the Premier League

Marco Rose thanks Bournemouth owner for not selling Kroupi and Scott

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.Profimedia

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has hailed Cherries owner Bill Foley over his positive approach in the summer transfer window.

Andoni Iraola led the club to a first-ever European qualification at the end of 2025/26 and Rose' charges open up their UEFA Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad on September 17th.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The club have spent over £60M to bring in new players over the summer as part of a triple swoop to sign Alvaro Rodriguez, Antonio Silva and Juanlu Sanchez.

However, their resilience in the exit market was also crucial, as Foley withstood pressure to sell key duo El Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott, amid major transfer interest in the pair.

Kroupi scored 13 Premier League goals in an impressive first season at the Vitaly Stadium and Arsenal and Tottenham were both linked with offers prior to him suffering a preseason injury.

Scott was eyed by Chelsea, and former boss Iraola at Liverpool, but Rose is relieved to have kept his star men for the months ahead.

"They know they're Bournemouth players for the next 12 months and I'm grateful to the club for that."

Mentions
Marco RoseEli Junior KroupiAlex ScottBournemouthPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Bournemouth send clear message to Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool: Scott is not for sale!

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose makes '120% sure' admission over Alex Scott transfer exit

How Bournemouth are building for a bigger Premier League future