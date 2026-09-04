Marco Rose thanks Bournemouth owner for not selling Kroupi and Scott

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has hailed Cherries owner Bill Foley over his positive approach in the summer transfer window.

Andoni Iraola led the club to a first-ever European qualification at the end of 2025/26 and Rose' charges open up their UEFA Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad on September 17th.

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The club have spent over £60M to bring in new players over the summer as part of a triple swoop to sign Alvaro Rodriguez, Antonio Silva and Juanlu Sanchez.

However, their resilience in the exit market was also crucial, as Foley withstood pressure to sell key duo El Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott, amid major transfer interest in the pair.

Kroupi scored 13 Premier League goals in an impressive first season at the Vitaly Stadium and Arsenal and Tottenham were both linked with offers prior to him suffering a preseason injury.

Scott was eyed by Chelsea, and former boss Iraola at Liverpool, but Rose is relieved to have kept his star men for the months ahead.

"They know they're Bournemouth players for the next 12 months and I'm grateful to the club for that."