Bournemouth send clear message to Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool: Scott is not for sale!

Alex Scott is set to stay at Bournemouth this summer despite interest from several top Premier League sides.

The Cherries rejected a £64M bid from Chelsea back in July and have been adamant that they will hold on to the 23 year old England international who is one of the desired midfielders in the Premier League.

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Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the youngster in recent weeks and as the transfer window remains open for just over a week, Scott could still make a move away.

Scott was also linked to Arsenal, but after the Gunners snapped up Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle, transfer rumours have died down as manager Mikel Arteta has sorted out his midfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken on Scott’s future on Friday morning, suggesting that Bournemouth will hold on to him as they look towards next summer where an exit may be possible.

“Bournemouth insist on their stance since day one of the summer transfer window: no intention to open doors for Alex Scott exit.

“#AFCB consider Scott key part of the project for this season; likely to leave in 2027, not now.”

This comes after The Independent reported that Scott is top of the transfer list for Liverpool as they seek a defensive midfielder who can slide in alongside Ryan Gravenberch who has struggled in that position.

Scott’s existing deal runs until June 2028, meaning Bournemouth are under little immediate pressure to sell. However, a fresh bid may still come whilst the window remains open.