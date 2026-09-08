Scholes tears into Cunha's role in Man Utd's attack: We don’t really know what he is...

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has raised issues about the club's almost toothless attack.

Michael Carrick responded to a question about Manchester United's disappointing start to the season, stating "It's not that bad” after his side have won just 1 of their opening 3 games.

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United’s 2-2 draw at Everton on Sunday was frustrating for supporters to say the least, as the side threw away two leads and salvaged a draw away from home.

One of Carrick’s biggest issues has been a lack of fluidity in attack and many of United’s attackers such as Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo being far from critical.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad, and The Football, Scholes did not hold back as he questioned Carrick’s style and what role Matheus Cunha plays in the side.

"I felt it was really timid against Everton. There was no aggression and Everton were there for the taking. There was so much space and they never went for the throat."

"The centre forward position is a bit of an issue because he is not playing Sesko.

"He is a focal point. It is very difficult to watch a Manchester United team without a centre forward.

“With Cunha, we don’t really know what he is, a No.10 or a wide player but he’s definitely not a No.9 and watching United without a No.9 is a struggle."

Cunha did register two assists in the 5-2 win against Ipswich Town, but his lack of threat in front of goal has worried many fans and pundits like Scholes as United’s front line continues to fail to blend.