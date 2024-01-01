Chelsea legend Hazard discusses comeback prospects

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard continues to field offers about a playing return.

At 33, Hazard is retired after hanging up the boots in October. However, he does feature in friendly games, including for his own academy.

Hazard did so this weekend playing against Anderlecht's youth team.

He scored in the 4-1 defeat and spoke to reporters briefly afterwards, insisting he was "feeling good in retirement," and had no desire to be a professional footballer anymore.

Hazard said he wouldn't reconsider his stand, even if former junior club Tubize expressed interest.