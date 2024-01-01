Napoli president ADL dropping price for Arsenal, Chelsea target Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is ready to sell Victor Osimhen this summer.

Both ADL and new coach Antonio Conte have accepted the Nigeria international will leave the Azzurri in the coming months.

The London Evening Standard says ADL has been referring suitors to Osimhen's €120m buyout clause.

However, with bids thin on the ground, the president is having a rethink and is now dropping his valuation.

ADL is eager to move on Osimhen, who he made Serie A's highest paid player last year.

Watching developments are Arsenal and Chelsea, with Osimhen's preference being a move to the Premier League.