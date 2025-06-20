Chelsea keeper Sharman-Lowe joins Bolton on loan: It's another great challenge for me!

Bolton Wanderers have now signed goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

Sharman-Lowe helped Doncaster Rovers to the League Two title last season and was recently named in the squad for this summer’s U21’s European Championships under manager Lee Carsley. He appeared in all 46 league matches as the Yorkshire outfit lifted the title and will prove to be a pivotal asset for Bolton heading into the new season.

Speaking to the club website he admitted that he is ready for a new challenge and cannot get started in what will be a huge promotion push for the side.

“I’m very excited to be here. It's another great challenge for me,” Sharman-Lowe said upon signing. “Coming to a club as big as Bolton – with its past in the Premier League as well and aspirations to be back there – I think I can really kick on and it's another great opportunity for me.

“It’s a beautiful stadium and I'm sure there will be a lot of fans here. I’m very excited to get going and I'm really looking forward to the season.

“Hopefully we can get promoted this year. It's obviously been the aim for the past few years and there's a real ambition in the club to get it done this year.”

Wanderers Head Coach Steven Schumacher praised the young shot stopper who he thinks can handle the pressure of regular football despite being just 22 years old which is very young for a goalkeeper.

“We are really pleased to bring Teddy to the club. He is a young goalkeeper with plenty of ability and a fantastic season of EFL football behind him where he played a major part in a promotion-winning team. His performances for Doncaster were outstanding and he possesses the physical presence and all-round goalkeeping attributes we were looking for. Teddy has shown he can handle the demands of regular first-team football.”