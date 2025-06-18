Borussia Dortmund weighing up Jadon Sancho return

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering brining Man United winger Jadon Sancho back to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The 25-year-old was sent back to Man United by Chelsea despite the West London club having a £25 million obligation to buy in his loan contract.

Sancho now finds himself unwanted by two clubs and seemingly has no future under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

According to TeamTalk, former club Dortmund are willing to offer him a way out and bring him back to Germany permanently this summer.

United currently value him at around £30 million with several Saudi Pro League clubs also understood to be interested in his services.

Current Dortmund left-winger Jamie Gittens looks set to leave and join Chelsea despite the two clubs being unable to reach an agreement ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.