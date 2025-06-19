Arsenal 'monitoring' Chelsea winger Noni Madueke

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea winger Noni Madueke who could become available in the upcoming transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side are understood to be one of several clubs that are interested in the 23-year-old this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal have ‘made checks’ regarding his situation at Chelsea, although they have done so with plenty of other players.

Madueke hasn’t been put up for sale by Chelsea, but rivals believe he could be made available as he isn’t considered ‘untouchable.’

Newcastle and Tottenham are also said to be interested in the England international as they look for a winger who can play on both sides.