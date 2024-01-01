Chelsea keeper says he is"training hard" to become first choice

Tribal Football
Chelsea keeper says he is"training hard" to become first choiceAction Plus
Chelsea shot stopper Robert Sanchez is determined to become their no.1 this season. 

The goalkeeper arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion in a surprising transfer last summer. 

While Sanchez did get ample chances last term, he never fully convinced the club and was displaced by Djordje Petrovic

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sanchez said: "I am training hard to get that position. I'll get some minutes, and we'll go from there... I always think playing with my feet is my game. I feel really comfortable with what he wants. He has explained what he wants from me, and I've been doing it in training, and it's looking really good at the moment. 

"I know what I can bring to the team. I am positive. It's a totally different the goalkeeper here needs to 'have a pair' and show a bit of personality. I think I am the right guy for that. 

"Right now, I'm feeling really confident in training. It's looking good. "(It's about) just being a bit different to what a normal goalkeeper is like, you need to have a bit of arrogance, hold the ball, show a bit, and like I said 'have a pair' and show a bit of quality." 

