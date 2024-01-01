Tribal Football
Chelsea keeper Kepa undergoing Bournemouth medical
Bournemouth are wrapping up the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga today.

Kepa is taking a medical today ahead of signing on a season-long loan with the Cherries.

The Spain international will join Bournemouth after penning a new deal to 2026 with Chelsea. The Blues were reluctant to see Kepa leave for nothing next summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports: "EXCL: Kepa to Bournemouth, deal done and medical tests ongoing now at #AFCB ground!

"Kepa signs one more year of contract at Chelsea now valid until June 2026 and joins Bournemouth on loan until July.

"Agreement done between all parties."

