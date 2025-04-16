Carragher aims dig at Man Utd loanee Rashford after Champions League exit: He's used to it

Carragher aims dig at Rashford after Champions League exit: He's used to it

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has aimed a dig at Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford who knows what it is like to miss out on Champions League football.

Aston Villa’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain did not get off to a great start as the Europa League anthem could be heard instead of the iconic Champions League music as the players lined up. Rashford, who joined Villa on loan from United in the January transfer window was an easy target for Carragher on CBS who mocked him as he came on screen.

"Marcus Rashford seems fine. He's used to it."

CBS Sports pundit Nico Cantor suggested that the little aspects like the wrong anthem can have an effect on the game and players' mindsets, which may have led to PSG collapsing despite leading 2-0 in the first half.

“I grew up in a football culture where every single detail matters,

“From what you eat before the game, what you’re doing the night before, to how you finish the game in minute 90 – it’s just embarrassing.

“It’s so anti-climactic to then go out and see my players lined up and it’s the Europa League anthem, that’s just not how you want to go out.”

The loss on aggregate to the Ligue 1 champions brought an end to an impressive run in the Champions League this season. Manager Unai Emery will be focusing on the final games of the season as they once again attempt to qualify for Europe and climb up from their position in seventh place.