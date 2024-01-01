Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

Chelsea join battle for Rennes wonderkid Doue

Chelsea join battle for Rennes wonderkid Doue
Chelsea join battle for Rennes wonderkid Doue
Chelsea join battle for Rennes wonderkid DoueAction Plus
Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to enter the transfer race to sign Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue.

The 19-year-old is wanted by huge clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.Per The Sun, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the teams ready to bid big for the youngster.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be circling.

Bayern Munich’s £30 million offer was rejected by Rennes earlier this summer.

The club value him at a minimum of £52 million, considering they sold Jeremy Doku for a similar sum to Manchester City a year ago.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaRennesBayern MunichTottenhamPSGManchester CityLigue 1BundesligaDoue Desire
Related Articles
Big Prem trio battling for Rennes whiz Doue
Benfica receive new PSG, Man Utd offers for Neves
Tottenham, Chelsea chasing Rennes winger Doue - this week