Chelsea join battle for Rennes wonderkid Doue

Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to enter the transfer race to sign Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue.

The 19-year-old is wanted by huge clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.Per The Sun, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the teams ready to bid big for the youngster.

However, European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be circling.

Bayern Munich’s £30 million offer was rejected by Rennes earlier this summer.

The club value him at a minimum of £52 million, considering they sold Jeremy Doku for a similar sum to Manchester City a year ago.