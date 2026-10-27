Chelsea are reportedly 'increasingly confident' they'll be able to lure Alex Scott away from Bournemouth in January.

Xabi Alonso’s side are in the market for a new midfielder having failed to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco on transfer deadline day this summer.

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Camara wasn’t Chelsea’s priority target, however, that honour belongs to Scott, 23. Bournemouth reportedly rejected a number of offers over £60 million from Chelsea for the England international.

Bournemouth remain keen on keeping Scott at the club and have offered him a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2028, but are now more open to selling him.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are ‘increasingly confident’ they’ll be able to lure Scott away from Bournemouth in January.

It’s understood that Bournemouth will demand a fee of £100 million+, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also interested.