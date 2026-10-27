Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace Michael Carrick at Man United revealed

Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

EXCLUSIVE: Sleep expert reveals secrets and says Ronaldo 'was an athlete beyond compare'

Jannik Sinner to make return at postponed Six Kings Slam in December

Chelsea 'increasingly confident' of signing Bournemouth's Alex Scott in January

Chelsea 'increasingly confident' of signing Bournemouth's Alex Scott in January
Chelsea 'increasingly confident' of signing Bournemouth's Alex Scott in JanuarySportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Chelsea are reportedly 'increasingly confident' they'll be able to lure Alex Scott away from Bournemouth in January.

Xabi Alonso’s side are in the market for a new midfielder having failed to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco on transfer deadline day this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Camara wasn’t Chelsea’s priority target, however, that honour belongs to Scott, 23. Bournemouth reportedly rejected a number of offers over £60 million from Chelsea for the England international.

Bournemouth remain keen on keeping Scott at the club and have offered him a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2028, but are now more open to selling him.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are ‘increasingly confident’ they’ll be able to lure Scott away from Bournemouth in January.

It’s understood that Bournemouth will demand a fee of £100 million+, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also interested.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Alex ScottLamine CamaraBournemouthChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Bournemouth launch record-breaking offer to keep Scott away from Chelsea

Liverpool overtake Chelsea in Alex Scott after transfer revelation

Chelsea and Liverpool the frontrunners to sign Alex Scott in £100M+ January deal