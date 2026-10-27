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Bournemouth launch record-breaking offer to keep Scott away from Chelsea

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.Profimedia

Bournemouth are growing increasingly confident over retaining midfield star Alex Scott in 2027.

The Cherries landed a first-ever European qualification at the end of the 2025/26 season, under former boss Andoni Iraola, which allowed the club to reject several transfer bids for the England international over the summer.

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Scott is under contract at Bournemouth until 2028, but the 23-year-old has  so far opted against extension talks, but the club remain hopeful they can convince him to stay.

Bournemouth are pragmatic over their long-term chances of keeping him, with Chelsea and Iraola's Liverpool closing in, and the former are rumoured to be ready to pay in excess of £100M to sign the former Bristol City playmaker.

Club owner Bill Foley has confirmed the club are making renewed attempts to restart contract talks and Scott will be offered the chance to become the highest-paid player in the club's history with a wage increase from £50,000 to around £140,000.

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