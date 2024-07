Chelsea closing on deal for Boca Juniors defender Anselmino

Chelsea are closing on a deal for Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

Chelsea are offering €20m for the youngster, with Boca now ready to do business.

Anselmino's camp have agreed terms over a six-year deal with the Blues.

And a fresh round of talks on Friday brought the two clubs closer to settling on a fee.

Chelsea have plans to send Anselmino on-loan to French partners Strasbourg next season.