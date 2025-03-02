Chelsea in AC Milan talks for Leao

Chelsea are preparing a bid for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

It's emerged Milan are willing to sell the Portugal attacker this summer.

While his contract has a &euri;175m buyout clause, the Rossonero are prepared to sell for a more reasonable offer, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

And readying to pounce are Chelsea.

The English giants have contacted Milan regarding Leão's situation.

So far, the conversations are at a very early stage, but there is a clear interest from Chelsea for the attacker.

Leão's contract with Milan extends to the summer of 2028.