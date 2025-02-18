Felix hints at longer AC Milan stay

Joao Felix has opened the door to extending his stay with AC Milan.

The Portugal attacker is on-loan at Milan from Chelsea to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s been a big effort to get me here from my agent as well,” Joao Felix told Milan TV.

“I want to help the team and the club and get the fans excited. For now it’s six months, but you never know in football. I hope to be happy.”

Felix also said of his career so far: “I was really young when I arrived to Benfica, they helped me a lot in being comfortable and it was a great year on a personal level and as a team.

“I moved to Spain when I was young. I wasn’t used to different countries and different languages. At the start, it took a while to settle, then I adapted, and the people were great.

“I had a great time at Barcelona. I always thought about playing there. I was really happy that year. Then Chelsea before coming to Milan. Good as well. I already knew people before because I had been on loan there before. I liked it. I really liked the Premier League.

“Generally, I’ve learned something at every club. People have taught me new things.”

On Milan coach Sergio Conceicao, Felix added: “I know what Sergio is like. He loves football, games, winning. It’s fine; he really transmits this to his players.

“He’s done well wherever he’s gone.”