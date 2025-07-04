Chelsea hit with fine by UEFA for financial breaches

Chelsea have been hit with a hefty £27 million ($37m) fine by UEFA for breaching financial sustainability rules during the fiscal periods ending in 2023 and 2024.

The penalty follows the conclusion of UEFA’s investigation into the club’s recent financial activities.

While the fine is already substantial, the football body warned that further penalties could follow if the Stamford Bridge giants fail to meet certain financial conditions moving forward.

Chelsea are not the only Premier League side facing UEFA sanctions; Aston Villa have also been penalised, though their breach was considered less serious.

The Clarets were handed an immediate £9.5 million ($13m) fine and could face an additional £15 million ($20.5m) in conditional penalties, depending on their financial performance in the coming seasons.