Chelsea hit by Jackson injury blow
Boss Enzo Maresca has suffered a setback with Nicolas Jackson sidelined for approximately six weeks.
The Chelsea striker picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over West Ham on February 3.
Initially downplayed by Maresca, Jackson’s absence from the FA Cup defeat to Brighton raised concerns.
A recent scan revealed the injury is worse than expected, ruling the nine-goal forward out until at least April, per The Sun.
His absence leaves Chelsea short in attack as they prepare to face Brighton again in the Premier League on Friday.