Chelsea hit by Jackson injury blow

Boss Enzo Maresca has suffered a setback with Nicolas Jackson sidelined for approximately six weeks.

The Chelsea striker picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over West Ham on February 3.

Initially downplayed by Maresca, Jackson’s absence from the FA Cup defeat to Brighton raised concerns.

A recent scan revealed the injury is worse than expected, ruling the nine-goal forward out until at least April, per The Sun.

His absence leaves Chelsea short in attack as they prepare to face Brighton again in the Premier League on Friday.

