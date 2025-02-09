Chelsea boss Maresca admits Jackson absence a factor in FA Cup defeat

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits they missed Nicolas Jackson after their FA Cup defeat at Brighton.

Jackson was absent due to injury as Chelsea were knocked out 2-1 in Saturday night's fourth round tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca said, "Yeah, sometimes I think you need to play games without players to realise how important they are. We said many times about Nico: he is important on and off the ball. Off the ball, his intensity is very good and on the ball, he is always a threat.

"Overall, even without Nico, the game was both. We started the game very good. In the first-half, probably the only shot on goal they had was the goal. We controlled, we created some chances and the second-half, more or less it happened the same - probably the only shot on goal was the second goal.

"We had a few chances to draw and we missed. Now, if there is something good after a defeat is now we can be focused on the Premier League and Conference."

He added, "As I said yesterday or two days ago, it won't be long but we will see if he will be available for the next game."