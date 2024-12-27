Feyenoord star Hadj Moussa linked with major move to Liverpool to replace Salah

Feyenoord star Hadj Moussa linked with Liverpool - but spotted at Chelsea
Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa could well be on his way to the Premier League.
The 22-year-old posted photos of himself attending the Blues’ Boxing Day clash against Fulham on Thursday.
Moussa, who has three goals this season, is being linked to the Blues and Liverpool.
Per La Gazette du Fennec, the Reds see him as a possible Mohamed Salah replacement.
De Overlaap, a Feyenoord fan, tweeted: "Anis Hadj Moussa is well on his way to Chelsea FC.
“He has even been spotted in the stands at Stamford Bridge."