Ex-Chelsea, Arsenal defender Luiz leaves Flamengo

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz has been released by Flamengo.

Luiz left Arsenal and Europe at the beginning of September 2021, choosing to move home to Brazil and sign for Flamengo .

Last season he scored three goals in 36 competitive matches, of which 28 from the start.

Now Flamengo have announced via its official channels that Luiz is leaving the club.

The 37-year-old has not been offered an extension and so now is a free agent.