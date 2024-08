Chelsea boss Maresca admits Lavia setback

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits Romeo Lavia has picked up a hamstring strain.

The midfielder is out of today's clash at Wolves due to the issue.

Advertisement Advertisement

Before kickoff, Maresca confirmed: "Romeo has a small hamstring issue but not a huge concern."

The injury-plagued midfielder started for Chelsea in last week's defeat to Manchester City.

He also came on for the final six minutes against Servette in the Europa Conference League first-leg playoff.