Wolves striker Cunha ready for Chelsea - and Neto

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is up for Sunday's clash with Chelsea,

Wolves did the double over Chelsea last season, with Cunha hitting a hat-trick in the win at Stamford Bridge.

He told the club's website: “It's very important to remember these kinds of things, and sure, it’s another game, but we cannot forget about the things that are in the past, but we're very confident.

“We beat them two times last season, although it’s not the same team for Chelsea, we have some different players also, but I think our character needs to be the same. We have the chance to beat them and we'll do everything.

“The staff are unbelievably good here and they will show us the way to do it, and then, of course, if you put this on the pitch and have the same happiness, I think the score that we want will come in.

“I won the Olympics Games with Brazil, and I scored in the final as well, so this day will always be the number one game in my career, but the hat-trick at Stamford Bridge is up there with it – you can put it there together.

“It will be in the second place, but it’s definitely top in club football. I think it's only second because of my love for my country, but for a club, 100 per cent it’s the number one.”

On facing former Wolves teammate Pedro Neto, Cunha also said: “It’s going to be different. I say good words to anyone who transfers, and it’s a different club for him, an unbelievably good club, like I said, and every single day for the rest of my life I will support him, and I hope everything goes well for him – apart from Sunday against us.

“I hope we play better, but I hope he plays very well also, but don’t score goes against us! But I hope we play better than them and we have the possibility to win this game.”