Maresca seeks Chelsea winning momentum at Wolves
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to find some winning momentum today against Wolves.

Chelsea go to Molineux on the back of the Europa Conference League playoff win against Servette.

"I judge and choose the first XI depending on how they work every day, all of them," Maresca explained.

"If they are bad in training sessions and they don’t train with intensity, they are not going to play. If they don’t play on Sunday in the Premier League, and they think they’re going to play on Thursday, if they don’t train well from Sunday to Thursday, they are not going to play in the Premier League, and they are not going to play on Thursday.

"Chelsea is a demanding club. You have to fight until the end to get your place. If you think I am going to give you a chance without working hard, forget it. The first XI is about performance. This is the way I like to work with the players."

On Wolves, he continued: "It’s a difficult place to go, 100 per cent.

"Everywhere in the Premier League is difficult to go to and try to get points. We are going to try. Hopefully we can start getting some points in the Premier League, and from there building some momentum."

