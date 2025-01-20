Maresca delighted as Chelsea defeat Wolves

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was left delighted after their 3-1 win against Wolves on Monday night.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke struck the goals for Chelsea, with Matt Doherty scoring for Wolves on halftime.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca said, "The first 40 minutes we were top. The performance was excellent and we dominated the game. We scored and created many more chances.

"Then in the last five minutes what has been happening in the last five games happened again. Wolves had a little bit of confidence and got their goal and then we started to struggled a little bit. Second half we started quite well and then after the second and third goals we were in control.

"We lost control in the last five minutes of the first half but then second half we started quite well and when we scored the game was under control."

On facing Manchester City on the weekend, Maresca continued: "For now we are happy that we won this game, then tomorrow we start thinking about City which will for sure will be a tough game.

"In the last five games we didn't win but I said many times that the performance was there. We created many chances but didn't score. Tonight we finally scored and got three goals."