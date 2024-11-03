Man Utd fullback Mazraoui: We deserved more from Chelsea draw

Manchester United fullback Noussair Mazraoui insists they deserved more from their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Mazraoui impressed at left-back on Sunday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We fought really hard," the Morocco international told MUTV. "But I think, eventually, if you look at the game and the chances we created, we deserved to win.

"I did my best today, and I was more involved in the attacking.

"It's my quality to also involve in the attacking and support the wingers, and the attack, and that's what I could do today."

He added, "I think if you look at the table, where we are now, you cannot say that's where we belong.

"Everybody knows that. We know that. We have to step up and get away from there really, really fast.

"That's just not us, you see that today. We have too much quality to be in this position."