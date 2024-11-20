Chelsea goalkeeping coach Hilario leaves for Tuchel's England staff

Chelsea goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario has resigned from his post and is expected to join Thomas Tuchel's England side ahead of his first day on January 1st.

The former Chelsea boss worked with Hilario during his time at at Stamford Bridge and now reportedly wants Hilario as part of his new staff after the previous goalkeeping coach, Martyn Margetson, left with Gareth Southgate a few months ago.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca denied that there had been any formal approach for Hilario from the Football Association but now he has left his post as January approaches with the link to England stronger than ever.

Performance analyst James Melbourne also left the Blues recently to join Tuchel as the German coach looks to build a staff behind him that is familiar in what is the biggest role of his career.

Maresca will likely replace Hilario with Michele De Bernardin, who arrived with him from Leicester City in the summer with former Blues gloveman Willy Caballero also available.

