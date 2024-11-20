Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Chelsea, Barcelona and SPL interest arrives for Santos whiz Souza
Chelsea and Barcelona are eyeing Santos wing-back Souza.

The 18 year-old played a key role in Santos' promotion winning campaign in the Brasileiro Serie B last season.

Souza, full name Joao Victor de Souza, has been likened to Roberto Carlos and AS says he is attracting enquiries from Chelsea and Barcelona.

An approach from the Saudi Pro League has also been fielded by Santos and the player's minders.

Souza's deal runs to May 2025 and in Chelsea's case, it's suggested he would be signed by umbrella company BlueCo and loaned to French partners Strasbourg next season.

 

