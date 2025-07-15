Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez: After winning CWC we can only get better!

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez says fans can be excited about their future after winning the Club World Cup.

Chelsea ended the season as Club World Cup and Europa Conference League winners, along with Champions League qualifiers.

And Sanchez enthused: "We have already shown the world, so what we have to do is keep it the same. We are only going to get better.

"The boys are young, 21 years old, 22 years old. Imagine when these players are 24, 25, 26. We are going to be a solid squad that wins a lot and does well. We’re going to do very well."

On keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 final win against PSG, the Spain international also said: "The saves for me, they weren’t crazy hard, but they were difficult because the pitch was very sticky.

"So they become more difficult because of that. There was a save from (Ousmane) Dembele, a shot from (Bradley) Barcola, a couple of saves in the first half. It was a clean game; I’m very happy with it.

"We are always going to be underestimated, but we know our quality and how good we are. We knew they had quality, but we knew we had more. And if we matched their pace and intensity, we felt we would win the game. That’s what we did."